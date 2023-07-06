Inflatable domed structure in Pittsburgh 'Architects of Air: Daedalum' is an immersive experience

Cavernous domes, enchanting tunnels and captivating pods are located inside the multipeaked structure that’s situated in The Backyard, the summer arts park at the corner of Eighth Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. The exhibition is dubbed “Architects of Air: Daedalum.”

The inflatable sculpture, known as a luminarium, was handmade in the United Kingdom. It is half the size of a football field. Inspired from the Greek mythological architect Daedalus, its core element is a maze of 17 egg-shaped domes. Inside, guests are enveloped by vibrant colors and can walk through winding paths on a soft, cushiony surface.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has been bringing luminaria to the city for more than 25 years, said Scott Shiller, senior vice president for the Trust, at a media event Monday. This is the eighth one and the largest.

“It’s interactive, which people love,” Shiller said. “It’s an unforgettable shared experience with a sense of surprise and delight. It’s a magical place. You get to experience it with other people.”

Before entering, guests must remove their shoes and any sharp objects that could damage the structure. There can be up to 80 people inside at one time. They can stay as long as they want. They are not permitted to run or jump inside.

The main dome was constructed of 600 pieces in an arranged pattern. It was influenced by Rome’s Pantheon and a drawing from Gustave Doré, which sees angels circling heavenward in Dante’s paradise, according to Architects of Air. The tallest point is more than 50 feet high.

The structure is made of polyvinyl chloride that is 4 millimeters thick. It is considered a live structure and is continuously being monitored. Several staff members are stationed throughout.

This is one of several touring luminaria created by Architects of Air’s founder, designer and artistic director Alan Parkinson.

The piece arrived in 50 crates. It took 16 hours to build and 20 minutes to inflate via five, 5-ton air conditioners. It was designed specifically for the space.

It will be deflated and inflated each day it is open.

A soothing soundtrack plays on a loop in the background. People can relax, read a book or meditate or just walk through.

“It is quiet and healing and nurturing,” Shiller said. “It is immersive and unique architecture, a truly visual art piece.”

Andi Schultes of Cincinnati, who was born in Pittsburgh, is one of several luminarium managers for Architects of Air. She said there will be yoga classes at noon on Saturdays. Each class will have 25 participants who need to bring their own mat.

“Pittsburgh has such a jumping cultural scene,” Schultes said. “I recommend for people to see it both in the daytime and at night. It will also look different on a sunny versus a cloudy day. It’s also something for all ages. We have had babies and senior citizens go in there to enjoy ‘Architects of Air: Daedalum.’ ”

“Architects of Air: Daedalum” is located in The Backyard, Eighth Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown Pittsburgh. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be reserved or purchased on-site. They are $25, $15 for 16 and younger. The installation runs through Sept. 4.