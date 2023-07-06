By Sharon Aron Baron

A former bank sold for $4.52 million in Tamarac will become the new home of a medical marijuana dispensary.

Located at 6001 N. University Drive, the former Chase Bank, was constructed in 2005.

The deal was brokered by the Fort Lauderdale offices of the national commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap , which has focused on cannabis deals.

According to the brokers, the 4,936-square-foot property is leased to Sunnyside Medical Dispensary, which has 26 locations in Florida, including West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, North Miami, Oakland Park, and Port St. Lucie.

Barry Wolfe, senior managing director of investments, said it was the 34th cannabis dispensary they have successfully sold over the past two years.

“As a result of our experience with marketing and selling cannabis real estate, we are frequently contacted by buyers and brokers interested in cannabis properties we are marketing,” he said.

The nearly two-acre property is located near several national retailers, including Applebee’s, Family Dollar, and AutoZone.

Got News? Send it to Tamarac Talk. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Coral Springs Talk , Coconut Creek Talk , and Parkland Talk .

The post Former Bank in Tamarac Sold for $4.52 Million appeared first on Tamarac Talk .