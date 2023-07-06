Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge Hosting Annual Fishing Derby

It’s time to break out that “Gone Fishing’” sign.

The 39th annual Kids Fishing Derby will continue its long tradition at the Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge in Yelm on July 8.

Each year, the Moose Lodge rents a 20-foot by 30-foot tank and stocks it with fish for kids to catch. It’s meant to be a free, family-friendly event that is also a lot of fun.

This is just the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the Moose Lodge members have been able to hold the event. Usually, around 90 to 100 kids, along with their parents, attend the event.

Before fishing begins, breakfast is served at 7 a.m., then those under 14 are allowed to test their luck with the fish. The Moose Lodge provides fishing equipment and the FFA and Yelm Boy Scouts will be helping with the event.

“We started with our fundraiser for the event in February and have to do a lot to have this event,” one of the event’s organizers, Sherry Spooner, said.

The fish were provided by the Nisqually Tribe this year, with about 200 in the tank. Kids are allowed to get two fish to be weighed and measured. Lunch is also provided for free, and there will also be face painting and a magician on hand.

The Boy Scouts troop from Yelm will be at the event to help children bait their hooks and take their catch out of the tank. People can bring their fishing gear, but fishing gear will also be provided. The Scouts will also help judge and clean the fish before putting them in a bag to take home.

Prizes from the fishing contest will also be handed out.

Lunch will consist of a hamburger or hot dog, a bag of chips and soda or water. While the lunch is free for kids who are fishing, parents and bystanders will be able to purchase food.

After fishing ends at noon, a magic show will occur, giving the judges ample time to decide the winners. An awards ceremony will be held afterwards and prizes will be handed out.

“The kids have a lot of fun since they get to fishing,” Spooner said.

The Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge No. 1905 is located at 1117 W. Yelm Ave. in Yelm.

For more information on the derby, call 360-458-3381.