Panty raid! Lakewood police say man stole $4,000 worth of laundry

Lakewood police have identified a laundry thief who they say has a penchant for panties.

The man is suspected of at least 26 thefts from different laundry rooms of the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments, located at 679 S. Reed Ct., according to Lakewood police.

"The suspect primarily steals women's bras and underwear and has taken approximately $4,881 worth of items," police said in a news release.

The man, whose identity was not released, was described as possibly Middle Eastern or Hispanic with short black hair, a black goatee, dark eyes, average height and a muscular build. He was last seen in the building in June and police said he's not a known resident.

Anyone who sees the suspect in the building is urged to call 911 immediately, police said.

It was not immediately known if the suspect had been contacted by police after being identified.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or had items stolen and have not yet filed a report are asked to call Det. Monn with the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7243 or email kaymon@lakewoodco.org .