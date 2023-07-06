Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Rockets showing interest in free agent guard Aaron Holiday

By Ben DuBose,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFVFY_0nIB6qVo00
Photo by Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Led by general manager Rafael Stone, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported earlier this week that the Houston Rockets were surveying the remaining 2023 free agency market for guard depth.

Even after landing veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Jeff Green, Houston still has its full room mid-level exception available ($7.7 million) and about $4.5 million left in cap space, depending on how prior deals are sequenced, once finalized.

Now, courtesy of Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, we know one of the potential targets for Stone and the Rockets.

Scotto reports:

The Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets are among the teams that have shown interest in free-agent point guard Aaron Holiday, league sources told HoopsHype. Holiday is considered a 3-and-D point guard during his five-year NBA career thus far as a 37.7% shooter from beyond the 3-point arc.

A 6-foot-0 guard, Holiday averaged 3.9 points (40.9% on 3-pointers) and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes with the Hawks last season.

If signed by the Rockets, the 26-year-old would join rookie Amen Thompson as backup options at point guard behind VanVleet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh is dominating NBA Summer League thanks to better floor spacing
Boston, MA1 day ago
Why the Oklahoma City Thunder should have the rest of the NBA terrified
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Vikings 90-man roster player profile: C Garrett Bradbury
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
UFC on ESPN 49 video: Chelsea Chandler, Norma Dumont separated during heated backstage incident after faceoff
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
“Shout!” is a cool tradition, but it’s far from being old
Eugene, OR1 hour ago
Twitter reacts to Leaky Black’s Summer League performance
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Tim Brando gives erroneous rant about Texas, mocks them as contenders
Austin, TX1 hour ago
UFC on ESPN 49 official weigh-in highlights and photo gallery
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Razorbacks expecting good news later with two recruits
Fayetteville, AR10 hours ago
Alabama high school won't have a varsity football team this year
Crossville, AL4 hours ago
Brad Holmes: Lions had just 14 prospects with 1st-round draft grades in 2023
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Twitter Reacts: ESPY award goes to the more popular team, not the 'best team'
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Texas A&M Secondary coach Bryant Gross-Armiento ranked as a Top 5 recruiter in the country
College Station, TX2 hours ago
The best outfits from an elegant 2023 ESPYs red carpet, including Patrick Mahomes' sharp suit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Michigan football makes top 5 for 2023 4-star DL
Ann Arbor, MI4 hours ago
Horan calls out Portland double standard: ‘How do the Timbers have it but the Thorns don’t?’
Portland, OR2 hours ago
TCU’s Sonny Dykes gives early thoughts on opening game vs. Colorado
Boulder, CO4 hours ago
Great white shark, Tough Guy, 'lurking' at Mavericks surf spot
Half Moon Bay, CA2 days ago
Notre Dame football part of a very unimpressive list
South Bend, IN4 hours ago
WATCH: Josh Pearson makes SportsCenter Top 10
Baton Rouge, LA4 hours ago
Sooners predicted to land 2025 DE Gus Cordova
Norman, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy