Report: Rockets showing interest in free agent guard Aaron Holiday

Led by general manager Rafael Stone, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported earlier this week that the Houston Rockets were surveying the remaining 2023 free agency market for guard depth.

Even after landing veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Jeff Green, Houston still has its full room mid-level exception available ($7.7 million) and about $4.5 million left in cap space, depending on how prior deals are sequenced, once finalized.

Now, courtesy of Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, we know one of the potential targets for Stone and the Rockets.

Scotto reports:

The Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets are among the teams that have shown interest in free-agent point guard Aaron Holiday, league sources told HoopsHype. Holiday is considered a 3-and-D point guard during his five-year NBA career thus far as a 37.7% shooter from beyond the 3-point arc.

A 6-foot-0 guard, Holiday averaged 3.9 points (40.9% on 3-pointers) and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes with the Hawks last season.

If signed by the Rockets, the 26-year-old would join rookie Amen Thompson as backup options at point guard behind VanVleet.