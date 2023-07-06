Open in App
Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo

By Fred Topel,

20 days ago

July 6 (UPI) -- Bravo announced Thursday that it will air a Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reunion on July 13. The reunion will follow a marathon of classic episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcNzM_0nIAukHq00
The original cast of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" will have a reunion on Bravo July 13. Photo courtesy of Bravo

Ted Allen , Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez were the Fab Five of Queer Eye . The fashion advisers made over men with their signature style.

The marathon begins at 6 a.m. EDT/PDT and includes what Bravo calls "fan-favorite episodes." The reunion special airs at 8 p.m. EDT.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo. A revival has streamed on Netflix since 2018 with a new Fab Five.

Spinoffs featured international Fab Fives in the U.K., Australia, Sweden, Spain and more.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

