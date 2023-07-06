Open in App
sapulpaherald.com

Pretty Water and Sahoma Lake Report: Tulsa Kayak Bassathon

By Charles Betzler,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy Will Refuse To Play Oklahoma In The Non-Conference
Stillwater, OK2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 more charged for involvement in 2022 theft of vintage Shelby Mustang
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Standoff ends after suspect takes own life, Tulsa police say
Tulsa, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy