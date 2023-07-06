Open in App
Former UGA star Jalen Carter projected to make NFL's all-rookie team

By James Morgan,

8 days ago
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter slid in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, he found a perfect home with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Carter joins a stacked roster in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the NFC championship last season and fell just short in the Super Bowl. Several of Carter’s former Georgia teammates will play with him in Philadelphia’s front seven.

Jalen Carter will also have a number of mentors in Philadelphia like veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Philadelphia’s front seven was elite in 2022. The Eagle topped the NFL in sacks with 70 total sacks. That spells a massive opportunity for Jalen Carter, who probably won’t see to much attention from opposing offensive lines as a rookie.

Jalen Carter has a rare combination of size, speed, and football IQ. Carter did not put up spectacular numbers during his career at Georgia, but he heavily impact the game. Teams struggled to run on Carter, who flashes a lot of potential as an interior pass rusher.

Carter played a critical role in Georgia’s back-to-back national championship victories. He was almost always difficult for opposing teams to block with just one lineman.

The NFL projected that Jalen Carter would make the all-rookie defensive team via Twitter:

The NFL leaves off one of Jalen Carter’s teammates, Nolan Smith, from the all-rookie team. Smith is in a very similar situation to Carter in Philadelphia and should be set up for success.

