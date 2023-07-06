Open in App
France 24

Footage shows sub-Saharan African migrants being attacked and expelled over 48 hours in Tunisia

By Mahmoud NaffakhFatma Ben Hamad,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New immigration law impacts local businesses
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL7 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
A Standoff, $18,000 Seized, and Two Men Behind Bars: The Shocking Turn of Events in Bangor
Bangor, ME9 hours ago
Woman stabbed in the head by 4 teens, another placed in headlock in NYC subway crimes: cops
New York City, NY16 days ago
Tennessee Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Surgeon in Exam Room After Threatening Him Week Before Deadly Attack
Collierville, TN22 hours ago
Migrant carries newborn while selling churros in subway
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy