Drake Reveals He “Got High” Before His ‘Degrassi’ Audition — but Still Landed the Job, Somehow

Drake admitted he “got high” when he was a teenager right before he auditioned for Degrassi: The Next Generation . Fortunately, we all know how that turned out.

In a new post shared to Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper shared a candid look back on his life after it was “ultimately shaped” by the hit teen drama, which he starred on as Jimmy Brooks from 2001 to 2009.

“I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life,” he said. “Before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. Out of a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

He continued, “I kind of wonder if something bad happened that day, or maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma, and this is just me playing out my ideal life. That concept has stuck with me for a lot of years.”

“It makes me think about my life and how surreal it is sometimes,” he added.

Drake joined the show upon its 2001 premiere as Jimmy, a basketball player who comes from a wealthy family. His character later becomes paralyzed in Season 4 after a violent school shooting.

Photo: ©CATV / courtesy Everett Collection

The rapper left the show after eight years and launched his music career. He has since released seven successful studio albums and won five Grammy Awards.

He also recently released his first poetry book , Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness , which was co-written with his collaborator Kenza Samir. The poetry book coincides with his next album, titled For All The Dogs .

A sixth Degrassi spinoff was ordered to series at HBO Max before it was axed in 2022. It was intended to be a modern revival that followed a group of Toronto teens “living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.”

Though the spinoff series never made it to air, fans of the franchise can always turn to the unofficial Degrassi reunion Drake featured in his “I’m Upset” music video in 2018.