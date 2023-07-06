Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Volkov tapped for UFC 293 clash in Sydney

Tai Tuivasa will attempt to get back on track in his home country.

Tuivasa (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) has signed on to meet former Bellator champ and fellow heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA, 10-4 UFC) at UFC 293, a person close to the situation informed MMA Junkie on Thursday. The person requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

UFC 293 takes place Sept. 9 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.

Tuivasa, No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie heavyweight rankings, will try to return to form after back-to-back knockout losses against Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane. The skid snapped a five-fight winning streak for “Bam Bam,” all of which came by knockout.

It won’t be an easy task against No. 9 Volkov, however, who is in the midst of a two-fight winning streak against Alexandr Romanov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, both of whom the Russian stopped by TKO inside the first round.

The latest UFC 293 lineup now includes:

Viviane Araujo vs. Casey O’Neill

Da-un Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

Manel Kape vs. Kai Kara-France

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

