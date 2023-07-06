Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

The Baltimore Orioles (50-35) and New York Yankees (48-39) meet Thursday to close out a 4-game AL East series. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze FanDuel Sportsbook’s lines around the Orioles vs. Yankees odds and make our expert MLB picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: Yankees lead 5-4

Baltimore won Wednesday’s game 6-3 for just its 2nd victory in its last 8 games. Between June 21-July 4, the Orioles registered a slash line of .214/.293/.336 (.629 OPS). On Wednesday, they exploded for 6 extra-base hits among 10 hits overall.

New York hit 2 home runs Wednesday and has 7 for this series. Across 23 games from June 6-July 2, the Yankees hit just 22 homers while averaging 3.70 runs per game.

Orioles at Yankees projected starters

RHP Kyle Bradish vs. RHP Luis Severino

Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA) is lined up for his 16th start. He’s posted a 1.21 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.5 K/9 through 78 IP.

Current Yankees own a small-sample 1.081 OPS against him

Has authored a 2.88 ERA over his last 7 starts

Facing a right-leaning New York order and has dominated righty bats thus far in 2023 (.648 OPS allowed)

Severino (1-3, 6.3 ERA) makes his 9th start. He has a 1.65 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 40 IP.

Coming off a Saturday clunker at the St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 4 IP, 9 R (7 ER), 9 H (2 HR), 3 BB, 2 K

Has allowed 4-or-more runs in 4 of 6 outings since June 2

Orioles at Yankees odds

Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Orioles -134 (bet $134 to win $100) | Yankees +114 (bet $100 to win $114)

Orioles -134 (bet $134 to win $100) | Yankees +114 (bet $100 to win $114) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Orioles -1.5 (+125) | Yankees +1.5 (-150)

Orioles -1.5 (+125) | Yankees +1.5 (-150) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Orioles at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Orioles 4

New York is 35-18 over its last 53 home games against the Orioles and is 4-0 following its last 4 losses.

Baltimore’s run-scoring and run-prevention numbers reveal its winning percentage as flimsy. Bradish has done his best work at Camden Yards (4.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP on the road), and the Orioles bullpen has a couple of key pieces likely not available Thursday.

Severino has pitched better than his surface ERA but not by a great deal. So, there is a risk here, but with the Yanks getting better lineup production and with a deep Yankees ‘pen in slightly better shape, consider a partial-unit play on NEW YORK (+114).

Both clubs have played more 1-run games than average. This writer would rather chase the plus money on the moneyline, but Run Line enthusiasts may want to back the home side on what is a fair NEW YORK +1.5 (-150) price.

The Over is 37-18-1 in the last 56 series meetings in New York.

With some general pitching fade, some lean toward an improving Yankee offense and with a warm evening at Yankee Stadium, TAKE THE OVER 8.5 (-110).

