Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLlg9_0nI9So3Y00

The Baltimore Orioles (50-35) and New York Yankees (48-39) meet Thursday to close out a 4-game AL East series. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze FanDuel Sportsbook’s lines around the Orioles vs. Yankees odds and make our expert MLB picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: Yankees lead 5-4

Baltimore won Wednesday’s game 6-3 for just its 2nd victory in its last 8 games. Between June 21-July 4, the Orioles registered a slash line of .214/.293/.336 (.629 OPS). On Wednesday, they exploded for 6 extra-base hits among 10 hits overall.

New York hit 2 home runs Wednesday and has 7 for this series. Across 23 games from June 6-July 2, the Yankees hit just 22 homers while averaging 3.70 runs per game.

Orioles at Yankees projected starters

RHP Kyle Bradish vs. RHP Luis Severino

Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA) is lined up for his 16th start. He’s posted a 1.21 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.5 K/9 through 78 IP.

  • Current Yankees own a small-sample 1.081 OPS against him
  • Has authored a 2.88 ERA over his last 7 starts
  • Facing a right-leaning New York order and has dominated righty bats thus far in 2023 (.648 OPS allowed)

Severino (1-3, 6.3 ERA) makes his 9th start. He has a 1.65 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 40 IP.

  • Coming off a Saturday clunker at the St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 4 IP, 9 R (7 ER), 9 H (2 HR), 3 BB, 2 K
  • Has allowed 4-or-more runs in 4 of 6 outings since June 2

Orioles at Yankees odds

Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:15 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Orioles -134 (bet $134 to win $100) | Yankees +114 (bet $100 to win $114)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Orioles -1.5 (+125) | Yankees +1.5 (-150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW23 for $15 OFF a full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 9/30/2023. Subscribe today and start winning!

Orioles at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Orioles 4

New York is 35-18 over its last 53 home games against the Orioles and is 4-0 following its last 4 losses.

Baltimore’s run-scoring and run-prevention numbers reveal its winning percentage as flimsy. Bradish has done his best work at Camden Yards (4.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP on the road), and the Orioles bullpen has a couple of key pieces likely not available Thursday.

Severino has pitched better than his surface ERA but not by a great deal. So, there is a risk here, but with the Yanks getting better lineup production and with a deep Yankees ‘pen in slightly better shape, consider a partial-unit play on NEW YORK (+114).

Both clubs have played more 1-run games than average. This writer would rather chase the plus money on the moneyline, but Run Line enthusiasts may want to back the home side on what is a fair NEW YORK +1.5 (-150) price.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

The Over is 37-18-1 in the last 56 series meetings in New York.

With some general pitching fade, some lean toward an improving Yankee offense and with a warm evening at Yankee Stadium, TAKE THE OVER 8.5 (-110).

For more sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adcock goes in 13th round to Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Video caught Patrick Mahomes admitting he thinks the Bengals are better than the Bills on Netflix's Quarterback
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
LSU pitcher commit Jake Brown reportedly won't sign with Rangers, plans to enroll in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Hibbert earns field scholar athlete of the year award for 2023
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
UFC on ESPN 49 video: Holly Holm, Mayra Bueno Silva make weight in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
CU assistant trainer Lauren Askevold gives update on Deion Sanders post-surgery: ‘He has 100% less pain’
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Razorbacks expecting good news later with two recruits
Fayetteville, AR7 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names his top 8 schools
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
The best outfits from an elegant 2023 ESPYs red carpet, including Patrick Mahomes' sharp suit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Twitter Reacts: ESPY award goes to the more popular team, not the 'best team'
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Great white shark, Tough Guy, 'lurking' at Mavericks surf spot
Half Moon Bay, CA1 day ago
Miami (Fla.) gets surprise commitment from 5-star WR Joshisa Trader
Miami, FL3 hours ago
College 12-Pack podcast explores San Diego State and the Big Ten
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Inside look at Georgia football's Sanford Stadium renovations
Athens, GA6 hours ago
TCU’s Sonny Dykes gives early thoughts on opening game vs. Colorado
Boulder, CO1 hour ago
Riley Cooper electing to turn pro, will sign with Orioles
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Sooners predicted to land 2025 DE Gus Cordova
Norman, OK1 day ago
Sooner Schooner named one of USA TODAY Sports best Big 12 traditions
Norman, OK4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy