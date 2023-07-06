Mom Hilariously Explains How Her Second Child Taught Her Not To Judge Other Parents

If you have more than one child, you know that the way things happen with the first does not indicate how they will go with the second . Sometimes, you get a chill kid the first time around and a tornado of chaos the second!

But having that easy first baby can often make some moms feel like parenting is easier than people make it out to be... only for them to be immediately humbled, as mom @allexoxo explained in this viral TikTok video.

In the video, which this mom filmed in the car with her kids hanging out in the backseat, she admitted that the thing she's learned since having a second child — who she described as a "different breed" — is how to shut up.

"I will never talk about anyone's parenting ever again," she swore.

Why? She quickly learned that even though she didn't have to childproof with her first, she did with her second, and even though she thought it "was that easy" and she could just tell her child "no," she quickly learned that didn't work for all kids.

We just have to laugh — even if you're the parent of an only child , this is good information to have before interacting with parents who might have two wild children at home to wrangle!

Parents in the comments definitely seemed to agree with her.

"Literally love my second with all my heart but had he been first there would be no question he would have been the only one," one mom wrote.

We're all struggling in our own ways... and sometimes, shutting up really is the best advice.

