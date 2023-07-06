Open in App
Wyoming News

This Airline Offered $1,600 to Any Passenger Willing to Get Bumped From Their Flight

By ZMG - Veuer,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmI0E_0nI9BPKi00

You packed, took a cab to the airport, lined up and passed through security, wandered around the airport until the time came to board your flight. What would you do if the airline offered over $1,000 to bump you off the flight, would you take it? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA18 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
You Won't Believe the Reason this Florida Woman Shot and Killed Her Neighbor
Ocala, FL25 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Possible DUI driver ejected and killed in three car collision in Orange
Orange, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy