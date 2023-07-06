Walmart store in Barry County evacuated, public urged to stay away as police investigate bomb threat

HASTINGS, Mich. (WWJ) -- Bomb-sniffing dogs are searching a Walmart store in Southwest Michigan this hour after someone called in a bomb threat.

Investigates are on the scene, early Thursday afternoon, at the Hastings Walmart in Barry County, southeast of Grand Rapids.

According to officials with the Michigan State Police Fifth District, an unknown person called Walmart directly with this theat.

The store has been evacuated as police with a K9 team are searching the store for explosives.

There have been no injuries reported.

MSP is asking everyone to stay away from area until further notice, adding in a tweet: "Public safety is our top priority...your cooperation is key to our mission. Thanks for your patience."

