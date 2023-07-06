Open in App
jack1065.com

Portage man accused in McDonald’s parking lot stabbing incident charged with assault

By Jerry Malec,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kalamazoo, MI newsLocal Kalamazoo, MI
Wildfire-Smoke-Climate Crisis rally and march in Kalamazoo this afternoon
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in South Haven
South Haven, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy