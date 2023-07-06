Jazz Fall to 76ers in Summer League: Winners & Losers

The Utah Jazz dropped their Summer League contest to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, 104-94. The contest was highly competitive as both teams left grit and grind on the floor.

The 76ers would seize control down the stretch by outscoring the Jazz 23-15 in the fourth quarter. The Jazz received solid contributions from multiple players, led by Luka Samanic's 19 points and nine boards. Guard Ochai Agbaji tossed in 18 points while grabbing 5 rebounds, and rookie sensation Keyonte George chipped in with 14 points, four assists, and three boards.

The 76ers started slow but gained defensive intensity with each minute of the contest. Javonte Smart led Philly in scoring with 19 points and six boards. Guard Jaden Springer tossed in 18 points, along with six steals, while DJ Steward chipped in with 15 points. Every starter for Philly scored double figures.

Now, let's break down the winners and losers of the contest.

Winners

Keyonte George

In just his second Summer League game, the eye test revealed advanced maturity from the beginning of this contest. George was in control of his game and flashed the ability to score at all four levels — three-point shot, mid-range game, close-to-basket moves, and free-throw(s).

The Jazz landed a solid pick in George with plenty of space for growth. Although the current Jazz roster is guard-heavy, George is certainly staking his claim for playing time and will eventually be in the mix for respectable minutes.

George was settled from the tip-off, and his level of confidence has grown with just one game of Summer League experience under his belt. Jazz Nation can be assured George is a solid pick and could have a path to be selected to the All-Rookie Team in 2024.

Luka Samanic

In addition to his above-listed stats, Samanic delivered three assists, one steal, made seven of 11 shots from the field, connected on 3-of-5 three-point shots, and committed only one foul. He is no longer guessing what maneuver to make on the court but working swiftly and efficiently.

Notable is Samanic's catch-and-shoot three-point shooting, which is both a plus and a must in today's NBA. If this level of production continues he could add additional depth to an already stacked NBA frontline for the Jazz.

Surprise

Colby Ross

Ross played just over 25 minutes off the bench and delivered 13 points, eight assists, three boards, and a blocked shot. He shot 57% from the field and canned two three-point shots to complete his night.

Ross made the best of his opportunity when his number was called, which translates well when trying to make an NBA roster.

Losers

Johnny Juzang

Juzang scored nine points but shot a meager 27% from the field. He just does not seem to be in sync with the team's game plan and spends too much time on the hardwood. The eye test also reveals his inability to incorporate left-hand use while noticeably displaying right-hand dominance.

With the crop of loaded guard talent on the Jazz roster, Juzang may want to hit the film room to better understand the team agenda.

Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji tossed in 18 points but committed 10 fouls along with six turnovers. This is not the performance you would expect from a starter to end last season.

I'll chalk this outing up to a bad night, but the Jazz coaching staff should be a bit concerned with Agbaji's stat line. The key number is the 10 fouls he committed, as players are only allowed six fouls in an NBA game. The only way to go is up from here.

Nick Nurse

Nurse replaced Philadelphia's former head coach Doc Rivers this offseason and decided he would coach his new team against Jazz. I'm not sure why an NBA head coach is on the sidelines during a Summer League game, though.

These games are designed to evaluate the players as well as assistant coaches on their perspective reactions during competition. Also provided in the Summer League is how players and assistant coaches react to officials, game clocks, fouls, etc.

Nurse decided he would get into his personal custom deluxe package and be all in the videos. Not even head coach Will Hardy coached in the Summer League, and this was not a good harbinger for the 76ers.

The Jazz will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at 7:00 pm at the Delta Center.

