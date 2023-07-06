NFL QB Tiers: Geno Smith More Than Just a Winner?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a career-best season last year as he threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on the way to winning Comeback Player of the Year and being named to his first Pro Bowl.

The post-Russell Wilson era has gotten off to a good start after Smith helped lead the Seahawks to the postseason last year. They matched the San Francisco 49ers for a half before eventually being overrun, but the statement had been made.

Now, as we embark on another training camp in a few weeks, CBS Sports has unveiled the latest quarterback tier rankings, with Smith landing in tier four: the "You can win with them" tier.

"Eugene Cyril Smith III (put some RESPECT ON HIS NAME) was a top-10 quarterback last year, but his floor/ceiling combo feels fairly narrow, which may be exactly what Pete Carroll wants from his quarterback," CBS Sports writes ."

This feels about right for Smith, who will again be looking to improve on his Pro Bowl season a year ago.

The Seahawks have given him more weapons, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet coming in via the draft. Seattle had the ninth-ranked offense (23.9 points per game), but the defense, which ranked 25th, let it down on occasions.

With several additions during the free agency period, most notably Bobby Wagner, Dre'Mont Jones, and Devin Bush, along with draftee Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks look poised to strike again next season .

Whether they do or not is largely predicated on Smith replicating his 2022 form, and if he can be somewhat close to that level of production, then he may find himself in a tier above when these rankings come around again next year.

