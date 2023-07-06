Open in App
Billy Amick commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson,

8 days ago
Clemson transfer infielder Billy Amick announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday.

“Excited for what is next,” Amick announced. “Go Vols!”

He committed to the Vols over Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Amick appeared in 46 games for Clemson in 2023. He recorded a .413 batting average, 13 home runs, 69 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 63 RBIs, 37 runs, 13 walks and two stolen bases in 2023.

Amick is from P27 Baseball Academy in Lexington, South Carolina.

Tennessee advanced to the College World Series in 2023. The Vols won the Clemson Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

