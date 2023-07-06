Billy Amick commits to Tennessee

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Amick appeared in 46 games for Clemson in 2023. He recorded a .413 batting average, 13 home runs, 69 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 63 RBIs, 37 runs, 13 walks and two stolen bases in 2023.
Amick is from P27 Baseball Academy in Lexington, South Carolina.
Tennessee advanced to the College World Series in 2023. The Vols won the Clemson Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
