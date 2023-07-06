Open in App
WHYI Y100

Sandwich Shop Named Florida's Best Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoWxO_0nI8odD000
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base .

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Sanguich de Miami was named Florida's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you’re in Miami and in need of a quick food fix, a Cubano is the way to go. Sanguich de Miami is the only joint on our list that has a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award, but there’s nothing overly fancy or pretentious about this sandwich shop in Little Havana. There's usually a line of diners at the walk-up window and almost everyone is after the same thing: a hearty Cuban sandwich filled with pork butt that's been marinated for a week in garlic and spices. That said, the chicharrones and plantain fries are also incredible."

You can find this restaurant at 2057 SW 8th St. in Miami.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Historic Eatery Named Florida's 'Bucket-List' Restaurant
Miami Beach, FL1 hour ago
Burtons Grill Will Open in Plantation
Plantation, FL4 hours ago
Florida Restaurant Opening in Town, Offering Free Food
Gilbert, AZ9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Restaurant Headed to South Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
Vicky Bakery Launches a One-of-a-Kind South Florida Original - The Sol, Playa, y Pastelitos Summer Escape Tote Bag
Miami, FL2 days ago
Florida City Named One Of The Worst Places To Rent A Home
Hialeah, FL2 hours ago
Beauty queen from Plantation crowned Miss Florida; now prepping for Miss America contest
Plantation, FL23 hours ago
5 Must-Try Restaurants In Weston | Best Weston FL Restaurants
Weston, FL1 day ago
Florida pizzeria ranks among best in the world: report
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida
Destin, FL1 day ago
Nurse In Florida Arrested For Pawning Jewelry She Claimed Were ‘Family Jewels’
Jensen Beach, FL21 hours ago
What's So Special About the Buc-ee's that's Going to Open in Florida? What Makes it the "Shangri-La of Gas Stations?"
Daytona Beach, FL3 days ago
Couple’s $153 utility check stolen, altered and cashed for $4,523
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Central Florida sinkhole that once swallowed a man has reopened
Seffner, FL3 days ago
State report shows Florida may run out of fresh drinking water; South Florida's outlook
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
This Popular FL City Was Named the Best Beach Town for Retirement in America
Daytona Beach, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy