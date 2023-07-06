Sandwich Shop Named Florida's Best Fast Food Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base .

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Sanguich de Miami was named Florida's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you’re in Miami and in need of a quick food fix, a Cubano is the way to go. Sanguich de Miami is the only joint on our list that has a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award, but there’s nothing overly fancy or pretentious about this sandwich shop in Little Havana. There's usually a line of diners at the walk-up window and almost everyone is after the same thing: a hearty Cuban sandwich filled with pork butt that's been marinated for a week in garlic and spices. That said, the chicharrones and plantain fries are also incredible."

You can find this restaurant at 2057 SW 8th St. in Miami.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com .