Filing for municipal elections set to begin

Filing for the 2023 municipal elections in the Twin Counties starts at noon today and concludes at noon on July 21.

The Nash County Board of Elections reports that the races there will be for elected offices in the City of Rocky Mount and the towns of Bailey, Castalia, Dortches, Middlesex, Momeyer, Nashville, Red Oak, Sharpsburg, Spring Hope and Whitakers.

The Edgecombe County Board of Elections will be overseeing elections for the City of Rocky Mount and the towns of Tarboro, Leggett, Macclesfield, Princeville, Pinetops, Sharpsburg, Speed and Whitakers.

In Rocky Mount, voters will be electing a mayor. The incumbent mayor is Sandy Roberson. Edgecombe county voters will be voting on the Ward 1 seat currently held by Andre Knight. Nash County residents will vote for a mayor, the Ward 4 seat currently held by T.J. Walker and the Ward 5 seat held by Lige Daughtridge. The filing fee is $25 for the Rocky Mount offices.

In Tarboro, Town Manager Troy Lewis said the even-number wards — 2, 4, 6 and 8 — will on be on the ballot in November. Those seats are currently held by council members Leo Taylor of Ward 2, Ward 4’s C.B. Brown, Deborah Brown in Ward 6 and Ward 8’s Al Braxton. The filing fee for those races is $10.

In Nashville, Mayor Brenda Brown said she is running for re-election. Her seat and the two council seats held by council members Lynne Hobbs and Louise Horton will be on the ballot in November. The filing fee for those races is $10.

As for the remainder of Nash County’s towns, voters in Bailey will be electing a mayor and three commissioners. Castalians will select three commissioners. Dortches residents will fill two board seats. Middlesex voters will elect three commissioners. In Momeyer, they’ll be electing a mayor and two town council members. The filing fee for those races is $5.

Two town commissioners will be elected in Red Oak and three in Sharpsburg. The filing fees for those races are $5. Also in Nash County, the Town of Whitakers will be voting on the mayor’s office and two council seats. The filing fee for those races is $5. Spring Hope will be electing two commissioners. The filing fee is $10 in the Spring Hope races.

Except for Pinetops elections, which have a $10 filing fee, the remainder of Edgecombe County’s municipal elections have $5 filing fees. Pinetops will be voting for a mayor and three commissioners. Leggett residents will vote for three commissioners. Representatives from two wards will be decided by Princeville voters. Edgecombe County voters in Sharpsburg will be electing three commissioners.

Macclesfield will elect a mayor and two commissioners. Residents of Speed are electing a mayor and five commissioners. Edgecombe County voters in Whitaker will choose a mayor and two commissioners.

The election boards in both counties have yet to finalize plans for the dates, times and locations for early voting. During early voting, residents can register to vote and vote during their visit.

“Information about early voting sites and schedules for the 2023 municipal elections will be posted as soon as it is available,” said an official with the State Board of Elections.

In other election news, Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced his appointments for chairmanships of the state’s county election boards. Florence Armstrong was appointed as chairwoman of the Edgecombe County Board of Elections. Kelly Shore will chair the Nash County Board of Elections.