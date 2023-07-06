Maren Morris Reveals Sneak Peek Of Stunning Unreleased Ballad On TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris played a new song for the crowd at a recent show in London, and posted a snippet of the sneak peek performance on TikTok on Thursday morning (July 6), her latest teaser of new music coming up.

TikTok users gushed over Morris’ unreleased ballad, writing in the comments, “Sold out crowd went silent to listen. So magical ✨,” “oh this is gonna destroy me in the best way,” “You had me bawl! 😳 Thank you for an amazing show!,” “Chills alllll over. Can’t wait to here the whole song ♥️,” and “i can't wait for this next album 😭,” to list a few. Listen to Morris' performance here:

Morris’ next project will follow her highly-anticipated 11-track album, Humble Quest , which made its debut last year . The project included Morris’ autobiographical smash-hit single “ Circles Around This Town ,” “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” “Humble Quest,” “Background Music,” “Nervous,” “Hummingbird” and other fan-favorites. She released Humble Quest: In Rare Form several months later, a 30-minute short film that featured intimate conversations and reimagined performances of seven Humble Quest songs.

“‘Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all,” Morris previously explained of Humble Quest . “What I also discovered is that the songs I was managing to compose during this time were the most authentic and light lyrics that have ever flowed from my pen. They weren’t fitting with the times, they were distracting and eventually saving me from the times. So, here are the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one.”