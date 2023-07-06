Edgecombe plots course for brighter future

For Edgecombe County staff and elected officials, the goal for the new fiscal year that began on July 1 is to climb out of the statistical cellar as a county with high unemployment, the lowest health indicators, lowest levels of educational attainment and highest levels of poverty.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans, in a recent conversation with the Telegram just prior to the passage of the 2023-24 fiscal year county budget, compared the county, its residents and employees to a passenger plane on a flight.

But whereas the plane has a destination, the county did not. While the county can’t move its location, it can move philosophically and statistically to a better place — a place far away from the statistical cellar.

In recent budget discussions, the words of former county manager the late Lorenzo Carmon have been used by Evans as a rallying cry for the county to escape the bonds of its poor-performing past.

“I’m sick and tired of being at the top and bottom of every bad list,” Carmon was quoted as saying.

“We have taken that sentiment from Mr. Carmon and fashioned it into our mission statement, a call to action if you will. Our call to action is to simply get off the list,” Evans said.

One of the goals of the strategic plan, to have a government that is more transparent to its citizens, has been realized to some extent. At a recent county commissioners meeting, overhead screens were employed to allow attending residents to see the documents being discussed. This measure earned high praise during public comments at the meeting.

The retention of the county’s staff is another goal of the strategic plan. The bulk of the county’s employees received a 10 percent raise in this year’s budget.

A recent compensation study revealed that collectively the county’s non-public-health and non-public-safety employees were at the bottom of the list in terms of pay, 3 percent lower than the rock-bottom salaries being paid by other governments in the state and region.

The county emergency service employees, those employed by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and county Emergency Medical Services will receive a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment.

The cost of implementing the plan adds about $1.7 million to the current budget.

Out of 100 counties in the state, Edgecombe County ranked next to last in terms of health indicators, including life expectancy and access to health care. An 8 percent raise allocated to the county’s clinical health employees and funding for outside social service agencies in the current budget are demonstrative of the board’s commitment to improving public health, Evans said.

Addressing the county’s high unemployment, a new position of “career navigator” was created in the current budget to bridge the gap between the county’s 5.5 percent unemployment rate and the region’s labor shortages.

“We have among the highest unemployment rates in the state. What we find is that we have about 1,500 Edgecombe County residents that are listed as unemployed. And we have between 1,600 to 1,700 jobs available. There is a disconnect there somewhere,” Evans said. “His or her job will be to go out and find people who are unemployed and want to work, who need to get connected with training to get the skills they need to get good-paying jobs.”

Improving access to reliable high-speed internet addresses education and employment in the county. Contained in this year’s budget is $50,000 to assist internet service provider Brightspeed to bring fiber cable to unserved, low-population-density communities in the county.

Brightspeed was also the recipient of a $4 million state grant this year to bring access to high-speed internet to unserved areas of Edgecombe County. A representative of the company recently told the board that the entire county could have access to broadband internet in three to four years.

While not discussed at recent county board meetings, the success of the county in attracting a major employer to one of its industrial megasites would do much to move Edgecombe County off many of the bad lists. It would also increase its taxable wealth and county tax base, which are among the lowest in the region. Access to a healthy, educated and trainable workforce is a major area companies consider when looking to expand.