Open in App
KTLA

Yosemite hiker swept away by fast-flowing creek

By Associated Press,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cnBa_0nI8jafS00

A hiker has been missing in Yosemite National Park since the holiday weekend after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts.

Hayden T. Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls on Sunday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

“At approximately 2 p.m., he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, and his whereabouts are currently unknown,” the service said.

The section of the creek is about a dozen miles (20 kilometers) south of Yosemite Valley and features a series of waterfalls and cascades that plunge hundreds of feet.

Klemenok’s parents told The San Francisco Chronicle that his friends said the day of the accident was hot and the 24-year-old from Petaluma, California, had gotten down on all fours to wet his face, but his hands slipped and he went into the water.

“It’s the worst experience any parent or family should go through,” said Michelle Klemenok.

California authorities have been warning the public that rivers, streams and lakes are extremely dangerous this year because of the massive runoff. The water is so cold that a person can lose muscle control within minutes, officials say.

Despite the warnings, there have been repeated tragedies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing hiker found dead in Yosemite National Park
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
Residents upset after bear purportedly shot in San Bernardino Mountains
San Bernardino, CA17 hours ago
Woman snaps selfie before allegedly stealing thousands worth of jewelry in Irvine
Irvine, CA2 days ago
Burglary suspects out of O.C. lead CHP in pursuit into L.A. County
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Bodycam video shows Los Angeles County deputy punching mother in the face
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Skimboard riders battling Laguna Beach officials over Aliso Beach sand berm
Laguna Beach, CA18 hours ago
Man assaulted, fatally shot in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Litter of baby raccoons rescued from Upland chimney after hourslong operation
Upland, CA1 day ago
2 arrested after trying to break into evacuated homes affected by Rolling Hills Estates landslide, officials say
Rolling Hills Estates, CA1 day ago
Boxing champ Devin Haney arrested in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Suspect arrested in 2020 killing of man found inside burned vehicle in Thermal
Thermal, CA2 days ago
Suspect hurls metal pipes, bottles at police officers in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Chemical spill causes major backups on 60 Freeway
Chino, CA4 hours ago
Attempted murder suspect arrested after man found shot in Fairfax
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Hollywood actors on verge of strike despite last minute mediation agreement
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy