Open in App
The Independent

No investigation into Scottish Government independence spending

By Craig Paton,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Kw2_0nI8g0Li00

The Advocate General for Scotland is not investigating the Scottish Government’s spending on independence, the PA news agency understands.

Lord Foulkes claimed in the House of Lords on Thursday Lord Stewart – the UK Government adviser on Scots Law – was looking into aspects of the Scottish Government’s spending.

However, it is understood this is not the case.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “It is up to the Scottish Government how it spends its record block grant in devolved areas.

“We have been consistently clear that we think that the priority for people in Scotland is halving inflation, tackling the NHS waiting times, ensuring energy security, and growing our economy across the whole of the UK.”

In an exchange in the Lords chamber on Thursday, Lord Foulkes said: “The Advocate General for Scotland has agreed, at my request, to instruct his officials to investigate ultra-vires expenditure by the Scottish Government.”

It is not clear why Lord Foulkes believes there to be a live investigation.

Labour peer Lord Foulkes has repeatedly raised the issue of Scottish Government spending on independence, most recently in relation to the appointment of Jamie Hepburn as minister for independence by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The issue also raised the ire of Scottish Secretary Alister Jack , who wrote to the UK’s most senior civil servant Simon Case to complain.

In a Holyrood committee earlier this year, the head of the civil service in Scotland – John Paul Marks – defended the appointment, saying the service “serves the Scottish Government and their priorities”.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Convenience store submerged by deep water as heavy flooding hits Mississippi
Louisville, MS6 hours ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA19 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy