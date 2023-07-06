Amazon Echo Pop review: A cheaper challenger to the Echo Dot

Just when you thought Amazon smart speakers couldn’t get any cheaper, the company has one-upped the Echo Dot with an even more budget-friendly buy that will give your smart-home Alexa smarts for less.

The Amazon Echo Pop is the latest Alexa smart speaker in Amazon’s growing Echo family. It looks starkly different to the other devices that have come before it, boasting a semi-spherical design in a range of colours.

It’s the cute baby of the bunch, but it’s that enticing £45 price tag (which is evidently going to get discounted in perpetuity during the company’s frequent Prime Day events ) that is the most attractive thing about the Echo Pop.

While the Echo Dot has positioned itself as the budget Echo for years, consumers now have an even cheaper option. But is it just as good as the original smart ball-shaped smart speaker ? What are the differences between the two? Are we going to have Echo Pops dotted around every room? We put the new device to the test.

How we tested

We’ve replaced our fifth-generation Echo Dot with the Echo Pop and have been testing the miniature smart speaker since its launch in June. We’ve moved it from room to room, tried it in different positions, tested out its features, music and sound quality and the strength of the microphone. These are our thoughts.

Amazon Echo Pop

The verdict: Amazon Echo Pop