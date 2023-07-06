Area Events & Activities

Aurora summer concert series ready to begin

AURORA – The Aurora Concert Series in the Park is ready for its 2023 summer run.

These are free community concerts held every Wednesday up to the Saturday, Aug. 12, Aurora Colony Days Celebration. The series is held at the amphitheater in Aurora City Park from 7 to 9 p.m. (except Saturday, which runs until 10 p.m.).

The concerts are held rain or shine with food and beverage vendors on site.

Here's who’s playing:

Gold Dust – July 12, 7 to 9 p.m.

Bootleg Ridge – July 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Kelsey Bates – July 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

21 Turns – Aug. 2, 7 to 9 p.m.

Best Night Ever – (Saturday) Aug. 12, 7 to 10 p.m.

Free meal program off and rolling in Canby

CANBY: The Canby School District is again providing free meals during the summer months in Canby.

Meals are available for anyone age 18 and under and served Monday through Friday. Meal service is no longer grab and go; all meals must be eaten on-site.

Here are the sites:

Baker-Prairie Middle School – Through Aug. 11. Breakfast is 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wait Park – Through Aug. 10. Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Only serving Monday-Thursday).

Trost Elementary – Through July 21. Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to noon.

Ackerman School – July 10 – Aug. 11. Lunch 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call Canby School District nutrition services, 503-266-6742 or visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Cover band concerts gearing up for summer sounds

OREGON CITY: From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, July 13-Aug. 24, at the End of the Oregon Trail, 1726 Washington St., a series of cover bands will play free concerts.

Onsite parking is $5 per vehicle. The concert site opens at 4 p.m. each Thursday, and food and beer sales begin at 5:30.

Tribute band festival about ready to rock in Canby

CANBY: Harefest, “The Mother of All Tribute Band Festivals,” returns to Canby July 13-15 at the fairgrounds of the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby. A kickoff party with free admission will be Thursday, July 13, at the fairgrounds beginning at 7 p.m.

For July 14-15, there are three main stages at the venue with all-day action, as well as beverages, food and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://harefest.com.

Local VBS planned for unincorporated Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY: A free summer kids’ event called Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be hosted from July 17 to July 21 at Stone Creek Christian Church, 21949 Highway 213, in unincorporated Clackamas County between Oregon City and Molalla.

Rocky Railway is for kids from kindergarten to fifth grade and will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each day. For more information, call 503-632-4218.

NWREC slates open house event at facility

AURORA: The North Willamette Research & Extension Center in Aurora will hold a community open house on Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will offer the public an up-close look at research and development at the center, including berry tasting, hayride farm tours, farm equipment displays and more.

The NWREC is located at 15210 NE Miley Road. For more information, call NWREC at 503-678-1264.

Star party set for ELC at Clackamas CC

OREGON CITY: A free star-watching event will be held at the Environmental Learning Center at Clackamas Community College, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City on July 21 from 9 to 11 p.m.

The event will be at the athletic fields behind the baseball field. Come check out galaxies, stars and the moon. Rose City astronomer volunteers will share highlights through their telescopes. The event is free and open to all. Bring chairs, blankets, and binoculars.

Pioneer family Robbins slates family reunion in Molalla

MOLALLA: An Oregon pioneer family, the Robbins, will hold a family reunion at Feyrer Park in Molalla on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There were seven Robbins family groups which came across the Oregon Trail between 1845 and 1865.

In 2022 the family celebrated its 200th anniversary in Decatur County, Indiana, from where Jacob and Nathaniel Robbins left for Oregon. This reunion will feature historical displays, lots of photos and family history, a report on the 2022 Indiana bicentennial reunion, and a general potluck.

For more information, visit https://robbinsroots.blog

Molalla music series continues at Fox Park

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library’s Music in the Park series continues with one last show in July at Fox Park. shows are from 6 to 7 p.m. The final show will be Mark Seymour & Friends on Tuesday, July 25. All concerts are free and visitors should bring blankets or chairs.

Running club ready to roll at Canby

CANBY: The Canby High School summer running program has begun. Runners of any and all abilities can meet at the CHS track at 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday. All abilities are welcome and most days will be a “run how you feel” effort.

For more information, contact coach Millbrooke at 503-266-1576.

Canby Farmers Market continues Saturday run

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market has kicked off its new season in downtown Canby. The market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through the end of summer along NW Holly Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

The market features fresh produce and flowers, hand-crafted items, and more, along with a variety of cuisines.

Farmers market in Oregon City is up and rolling

OREGON CITY: Located at the corner of Beavercreek and Kaen roads at the Clackamas County Red Soils campus, the Oregon City Farmers Market is a showcase for local growers, farmers, ranchers, bakers, artisan food businesses, wineries, distilleries, cideries, breweries and crafters.

The market also offers hot food and drinks, live music and kids’ activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on every Saturday through October.

Farmers Market returns for Thursday run in Molalla

MOLALLA: The 2023 Molalla Farmers Market has begun and will run to Sept. 28. The market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. each week and will be held at Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way in Molalla.

There will be up to 20 local growers and artisans each day offering items grown, harvested or created regionally. This is meant to be a true Farmers Market, with fresh fruit, vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, flowers, spices and other items straight from the grower/producers to the customers.

For more information, contact Tom Sawtell at 503-310-5475 or sawtell@frontier.com.

Time for the Happy Valley Farmers Market season

HAPPY VALLEY: Happy Valley Farmers Market hosts over 100 vendors from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October on the corner of 132nd Avenue and Sunnyside Road, featuring farmers, specialty items, unique arts and crafts, a covered food court, live music, lots of parking and a pet friendly market.

Jump Camp set for incoming CHS frosh

CANBY: Canby High School will host its Summer Jump program for incoming freshman Aug. 7-18. The event is a transition program for students about to enter the ninth grade at CHS, allowing them to get a jumpstart on high school.

Sign up at bit.ly/3JgalPv.