CBS DFW

McKinney police investigating fatal July Fourth shooting

By Annie Gimbel,

8 days ago

Your Wednesday Evening Headlines, July 5th, 2023 02:34

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - McKinney joins the list of North Texas cities investigating fatal Fourth of July shootings.

Christian Ross, 27, was killed around 11 o'clock at the Woodside Village Apartments on July 4. Another person was wounded during the holiday shooting at the apartments located in the 700 block of Bumpas St.

Police said the second victim is recovering at the hospital.

Detectives haven't released any information about motive or a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

They are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 972. 547.2773.

The night before, about an hour southwest of McKinney, a crowd that had gathered following a Fourth of July festival in West Fort Worth's historic Como neighborhood, was peppered with gunfire.

Eleven people (including a child) were shot — three fatally. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died later. The remaining eight remain at the hospital for treatment.

Police haven't made any arrests nor have they publicly identified any suspects.

That same night, in a different part of Fort Worth, gunshots rang out again, this time injuring five people. It happened in the 2100 block of Christine Avenue just after 11 p.m. July 3.

Then, around the same time Fort Worth police were dispatched to another shooting at a home in the 4000 block of Knox Street. Police said a man and woman were shot but survived and are recovering at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, again in Fort Worth, officers responded to a shooting call at the Raising Cane's on Berry Street. Two people were shot, but survived.

The violence continued on July 5, in the Diamond Hill neighborhood near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

A Fort Worth police officer and an arson investigator were on their way to another call when they encountered two armed men who were fighting. They intervened, shooting both men.

It is unclear if the men shot at the officers or not, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man later died at the hospital.

The holiday violence sparked a national conversation, with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes and President Joe Biden commenting in the days following.

"My heart is absolutely broken. I am angry," Noakes told CBS News Texas. "There is never a time where mass shooting and City of Fort Worth should be used in the same sentence. It just should not happen."

Comments / 0

Community Policy