Utah Ski Area Celebrates Legendary Local's 106th Birthday

By Ian Greenwood,

8 days ago

Yesterday, Alta, Utah, posted on Instagram to commemorate the birthday of legendary local skier George Jedenoff.

"Happy 106th birthday, George!

We chatted with George Jedenoff earlier this week and wished him a happy birthday. George may be done skiing, but he's still a big part of Alta and the Wild Old Bunch.

Help us celebrate our favorite powderhound and send him a birthday wish."

Jedenoff's made a name for himself as one of the eldest skiers at Alta. While he no longer skis at 106 years old, he hit the slopes numerous times after his 100th birthday. How's that for longevity?

I'm a sucker for stories like these. It's so easy to let aging get you down and prevent you from pursuing the activities you once enjoyed with joy and vigor. Sometime in my early 20s, my knees and back started hurting, and I thought, "Man, I'm getting old fast."

But after watching Jedenoff tear it up at 100+ years old, I realized I had the wrong attitude. If his remarkable life is anything to go off, staying active into your twilight years is all about maintaining a positive outlook.

Here's a quote from Jedenoff Alta included in their birthday post: "Age is just a number. Don't let it hold you back. Always be kind to others and never give up."

That's what I'm talking about. Happy 106th George Jedenoff!

For more ski news from the Beehive state, tune into Anneka Williams Powder channel. She has covered you for all things Utah and skiing related.

