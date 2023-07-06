REPORT | Charlotte Hornets have "Shown Interest" in Free Agent Point Guard

UPDATE: Aaron Holiday signed a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets since this article was published.

According to a report by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the Charlotte Hornets have shown interest in Aaron Holiday, a former point guard for the Atlanta Hawks. Aaron is the youngest of the three Holiday brothers who play in the NBA, with his brothers being Jrue and Justin. In the previous season, Aaron played as a backup behind Dejonte Murray and Trae Young in Atlanta. Over the past two years, he has struggled to find a permanent team in the NBA, having played for the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks.

In his limited playing time, Holiday averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He had a shooting percentage of 42% from the field and 41% from three-point range. Holiday projects as a different type of point guard than Dennis Smith Jr. Standing at 6 feet tall, his main strength lies in his ability to shoot from outside the perimeter, with a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. Despite his size, Holiday has proven to be surprisingly effective on the defensive end, with a higher-than-average block and steal percentage for a guard.

It is uncertain whether Aaron Holiday would be signed as the primary backup point guard or if Terry Rozier would fill that role. The Hornets have a clear need for an experienced guard in the backcourt, especially after letting Dennis Smith Jr go in free agency. Holiday is considered one of the top remaining free agent point guards available, and the Houston Rockets have also shown interest in him.

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and James Plowright