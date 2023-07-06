Woman Uses $7 Walmart Finds to Create Giant Wall Mirror and It's Stunning

If you've ever lived in a college dorm, then you are definitely familiar with those classic Walmart mirrors . You know the ones, the thin mirrors that come in either black or white and are perfect for any space!

Well, this TikTok user decided to go all out and buy a dozen of them. Why? Because she wanted to create her very own giant wall mirror but wanted to do it in a cost-effective way. And she totally nailed it.

While you may look a little wild heading out of Walmart with over a dozen mirrors, don't you worry because you're about to have a gorgeous wall mirror that will cost you under $100. Such a steal.

TikTok user @freshnessguarantee went to her local Walmart and got twelve of the thin white mirrors as well as some gold spray paint. Her first step was to peel the stickers off of the mirrors and lay them out in her yard so she could start applying the spray paint.

In order to make sure she didn't get any paint onto the mirror itself, she used a piece of paper to cover the glass from any excess paint. Genius!

For any paint that did make its way onto the glass, she used a blade to scrape it and it came off super easily.

Finally, she was able to start putting all of the mirrors together. She decided to put these up on a giant spare wall she had in her home. Using eight of the mirrors, she secured them to her wall in groups of four, leaving space in between for some mini sun decor pieces.

The final look is stunning! The gold adds such a luxurious feel to the piece and it opens up the space so well. Her followers loved this project.

"Love it," commented @mireya_vargas_559 . "That's so cute," admired @gogetterhughes .

This is your sign to go grab some Walmart mirrors and get to crafting!

Follow us on Google News