New York Public Library evacuated due to outside fires 01:40

NEW YORK - Emergency responders were on the scene Thursday after two trash cans caught fire outside the main branch of the New York Public Library .

The fires were reported on the sidewalk at 41st Street and Fifth Avenue outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at 9:44 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

FDNY and NYPD personnel were investigating. Police are canvassing for surveillance video.

The NYPD said the trash can fires do not appear to have been intentionally set.