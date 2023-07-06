Open in App
Bronx leaders call on feds to help stop flow of illegal guns

By CBS New York Team,

8 days ago

Bronx leaders call on Washington to curb gun violence 00:50

NEW YORK -- Bronx leaders are calling on Washington to crack down on illegal guns following a violent 4th of July holiday weekend in the borough.

Police say a deadly shooting in Fordham Heights on Wednesday was caught on surveillance camera . The footage shows someone hop out of a car and open fire on a group of people .

An 18-year-old was killed and a 19-year-old was wounded.

READ MORE : "We're losing youth here": Bronx residents speak out after wave of gun violence kills, injures teens

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said Thursday that was one of 16 shooting incidents during the holiday weekend.

"It should not matter where you are. The message remains the same. We stand here denouncing all of the violence that we have experienced, not just during the July 4th weekend, but all the time," Gibson said.

Police said they took two persons of interest into custody for the Fordham Heights shooting, after the vehicle apparently involved crashed.

