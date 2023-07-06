Open in App
Baby giants now swimming in Smith Mountain Lake and other Virginia lakes

By George Noleff,

8 days ago

HALE’S FORD, Va. ( WFXR ) — They are giants in the making. At least that is what Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) fisheries biologists and angler hope.

What are those “tiny” giants?

They are F1 hybrid largemouth bass, a cross between Northern-strain largemouths and Florida-strain largemouths. The first generation of the crossbred fish tends to grow fast and big.

“Generally speaking, when you cross the pure Florida and the pure Northern, their offspring seem to grow a little bit better and they get a little bit larger,” said DWR fisheries biologist Dan Wilson.

By some estimates, F1 hybrids can grow about a pound a year.

DWR recently stocked F1 fingerlings at Lake Anna, Claytor Lake, and Smith Mountain Lake. Smith Mountain Lake received 75-thousand of the hybrids.

Purple Martins colonize area at Smith Mountain Lake State Park

“This is a very exciting day for us,” said Dewayne Lamb, owner of Captain’s Quarters. “Another 75-thousand going into the lake and looking forward to the future.”

Lamb deals directly with anglers. He sells bait and tackle, and he rents boats. Anything to boost the already quality of Smith Mountain Lake fishery helps his business. Since the F1 stocking program started almost a decade ago, Lamb says he has seen bigger and bigger bass coming to the scales at his shop.

“Every year, we just see an increase,” Lamb said. “I know of five over nine pounds this past spring, and I look to hit double digits next spring.”

The DWR will collect data to determine how effective the program has been.

Baby F1 largemouth bass ready for stocking (Photo: George Noleff)

