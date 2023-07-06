Baby giants now swimming in Smith Mountain Lake and other Virginia lakes

“This is a very exciting day for us,” said Dewayne Lamb, owner of Captain’s Quarters. “Another 75-thousand going into the lake and looking forward to the future.”
Lamb deals directly with anglers. He sells bait and tackle, and he rents boats. Anything to boost the already quality of Smith Mountain Lake fishery helps his business. Since the F1 stocking program started almost a decade ago, Lamb says he has seen bigger and bigger bass coming to the scales at his shop.
“Every year, we just see an increase,” Lamb said. “I know of five over nine pounds this past spring, and I look to hit double digits next spring.”
The DWR will collect data to determine how effective the program has been.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0