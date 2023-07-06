Zachary Wentz Wants To Prove He’s A Valuable Wrestler In IMPACT Wrestling

Image Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

Zachary Wentz opens up about his return to IMPACT Wrestling .

During the June 29 episode of IMPACT, Zachary Wentz returned and reunited with Trey Miguel to reform The Rascalz after over two years away from the company. He recently spoke to Denise Salcedo about how it feels to be back.

“Oh, it feels great. I’m so excited to be back, especially being back on TV and being with my best friend, oh, ecstatic,” Wentz said.

As far as what we can expect from the reunited Rascalz going forward, Wentz says that they are now driven by the goal of winning a title that’s alluded them: the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship.

“What we can expect now going forward is a more raw, rugged side of The Rascalz,” Wentz said. “I know the first shot at IMPACT, we were cutesy and fun and we did the Treehouse. We were kind of, not comedic relief, we were a little bit comedic relief. But now there’s a goal. We want to show that we are the best tag team in the world and that the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship was a title that I never got. That’s something that I still think about all the time and that’s one thing that I definitely want to.

“Not only that, but I want to be able to show, too, that I can compete as a singles wrestler as well, not just as a tag team wrestler. Whether that’s after we get the tag team titles, because that’s first and foremost, but after we get the tag team titles, maybe go for the X-Division, maybe go for the World Heavyweight, it doesn’t matter to me. I just want to show that I am valuable in wrestling, and not only am I a tag team wrestler, but I can carry a company, I can carry main events, I can do all that stuff because I definitely believe that I can, and I want the world to believe that I can.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to WrestleZone for the transcription.

