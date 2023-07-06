Open in App
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Financial services company Robinhood to cut local jobs at regional headquarters

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e06ah_0nI7zKJV00

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Menlo Park, California-based financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to lay off dozens of metro Orlando workers.

Read: Man accused of shooting spree at Orange County hotels deemed ‘incompetent’ by judge

The firm will lay off 61 people from its office at 500 Colonial Center Parkway, Suite 100, in Lake Mary by Sept. 1, according to a June 29 notification to the state.

The letter did not give a reason for the layoffs, but said the job cuts would be permanent and the facility would not be closed.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orlando, FL newsLocal Orlando, FL
Wells Fargo Bank to lay off more than 100 local workers
Orlando, FL1 day ago
New report shows inflation down to 3% as several companies announce layoffs
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Brevard County to weigh 10-year tax breaks to offset costs for expanded operations
Palm Bay, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Train of excuses’: Consumers accuse Central Florida YouTuber of running a Ponzi scheme
Winter Garden, FL23 hours ago
Florida CFO warns billions in IRS funding could be used to target businesses in the state
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Future Lake Nona hospital to get a lot bigger
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Apopka mobile home residents said they are being evicted for minor reasons
Apopka, FL1 day ago
Teen, 5 others arrested for scheme involving cryptocurrency, the dark web, and guns
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
Today: Food giveaway in Deltona
Deltona, FL1 day ago
Brevard County to study prospect of Merritt Island becoming its own city
Merritt Island, FL2 days ago
Crash involving semi-trucks shuts down part of I-4 in downtown Orlando
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Rosemont residents call for speed limit reduction on section of Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
Cash is the word: Brevard woman becomes millionaire in Florida lottery scratch-off game
Palm Bay, FL25 minutes ago
Osceola County chicken restaurant offering a plate on the house to celebrate “National Cowboy Day”
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago
Heat on repeat: Hot and steamy Friday in Central Florida
Orlando, FL10 hours ago
WATCH: Orlando carjacking suspect found hiding under RV
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Morning heat to fuel afternoon thunderstorms Thursday in Central Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Man says thieves stole Rolex out of his Tesla after following him out of Mall at Millenia
Orlando, FL2 days ago
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Shortage of garbage truck drivers leads to recycling items piling up in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL1 day ago
Police: Orlando officers shoot, kill woman who charged at them with knives after threatening suicide
Orlando, FL2 hours ago
Man shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Dogs, cats ‘ride’ LYMMO bus in downtown Orlando to promote Orange County Animal Services
Orlando, FL1 day ago
No horsing around: Orlando Police search for suspect on bike who stole horse
Orlando, FL1 hour ago
FBI: Kissimmee man caught flying into OIA with 3 kilos of cocaine hidden in portable speaker
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy