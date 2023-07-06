Open in App
Man sprayed with mystery substance in Bronx subway robbery

By Kimberly Dole,

8 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of a man they are looking to identity for spraying a man in the face in a robbery aboard a Bronx subway train last month

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Monday, June 19, while a 22-year-old man was aboard a northbound 2 train approaching the East 225th Street subway station in Wakefield, officials said.

The victim was approached by the suspect who then discharged an unknown substance into his face and grabbed the victim’s cell phone.

The suspect was last seen exiting the train at the East 225th Street subway station to parts unknown.

Photo credit NYPD

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

