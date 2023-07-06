The Benefits of Nutley Family Service Bureau's Garden Party

NFSB’s premier annual benefit, The Garden Party, taking place on Sunday, September 10th from 4 to 7 pm, brings an amazing amount of support to the community.

All event proceeds directly assist NFSB mental health and human service programs, from providing up-to-date technology for telehealth clinical sessions, to managing and distributing goods to families experiencing food insecurity, as well as offering affordable clothing options for adults and children.

So join us, soak in the ambiance, listen to music, enjoy delicious food and wine, and experience a thoroughly delightful event among lush foliage, colorful flowers and design sculptures while knowing your support makes a real impact.

You also can choose to volunteer and help us make this event a celebration in the community!

Find out more about sponsorships and volunteering at https://www.nutleyfamily.org/the-garden-party/



