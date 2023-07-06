Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Draws Criticism for Shaming Her About Outfit Worn While Usher Serenaded Her at Concert

Big Stock Photo

Keke’s Palmer’s boyfriend and father to her firstborn son is letting the world now how he really feels.

In recent Twitter posts – which have since been taken down after he deactivated his account – Darius Jackson faced backlash after calling out the Akilah and the Bee star for an outfit she wore to see Usher perform at his Las Vegas Residency.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in one tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

In the video referenced, Palmer is seen wearing a black see-through mesh bodysuit with a one-piece lingerie number underneath.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson added.

His tweets then went viral on Twitter, illicting responses from fans who both approved and condemned his tweets, to which he responded, “Last tweet of the day for sure. that’s for the real ones to understand.”

Palmer and Jackson are parents to 4-month-old Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. The Illinois actress shared she was expecting during a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live last December.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd.”

The 29-year-old first opened up about her relationship with Jackson during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.

“It became more difficult to hide,” she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy.”