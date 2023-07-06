Kate Hudson Details Trip to Paris in Pics With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson proved that the two most important activities while traveling abroad are also some of the simplest: sightseeing and eating.

But, of course, the 44-year-old actress and fashion mogul also took the opportunity to practically host her own fashion show in the streets of Paris during her visit earlier this week (which coincided with Paris Fashion Week ).

In new photos shared to Instagram this past Tuesday, July 4, Hudson documented her recent getaway with fiancé Danny Fujikawa , where the two seemed to have the best time chatting over meals and checking out the must-sees while traveling through the city together.

"Paris we love you," the Glass Onion star gushed in the caption.

One snap showed the couple smiling over a quick bite to eat as Fujikawa, 37, kissed Hudson on the cheek. Another featured just the Fabletics co-founder posing on a cobblestone walkway in a two-piece matching pants set—which, between the solo shot and the video of Hudson turning what appeared to be St. Michael's Bridge into her own personal runway.

Also included was a pic of the couple's dining arrangements at the Allard, a restaurant famous for its traditional French fare and wine selection, and a candid photo of Fujikawa admiring the Eiffel Tower in the distance.

Hudson and Fujikawa got engaged in Sept. 2021, after five years of dating. The two welcomed a daughter named Rani Rose in Oct. 2018, and hinted they may want more kids in the future.

“I don’t know if I’m done. I’m in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you’re like, ‘I want another baby,’" she said during a February 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . "But once she gets [to age] 4 or 5, you’re like, ‘I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they’re kinda in a groove.' It’s weird… it’s like a window.”

Hudson is also the mother of two sons: 19-year-old Ryder Robinson , whom she welcomed with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy , who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy .

