Orange County tourist tax tumbles again

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings delivers the 2023 State of the County message on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Linda W. Chapin Theatre in the Orange County Convention Center. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orange County tourist-tax collections fell again in May, the first time in more than two years the lucrative revenue stream has posted consecutive monthly drops, Comptroller Phil Diamond said.

The back-to-back decreases, the first since January and February 2021, followed a historic run of 14 straight record months.

“I think there was a lot of pent-up demand after the pandemic,” Diamond said, explaining the reversals in convention attendance and tourist-tax collections. “I think demand may be normalizing.”

Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, the marketing arm for the region’s tourism industry, said hotel demand from convention business declined in May despite an increase in total events.

“While the number of events at the Orange County Convention Center in May increased year over year, the groups were smaller, meaning less overall attendance,” she said by email Thursday morning.

Hotel occupancy for May was 69.3%, down from 71.1% a year ago.

Orange County’s record run of tourist-tax revenue continues

The average daily room rate, as high as $232 in March, fell to $186, down from $221 in April.

Despite lower metrics, the 6% tax on the cost of a hotel room, a home-sharing rental or other short-term lodging brought in $26.2 million in May, down 6.7% from May 2022 when revenues totaled $28 million.

May collections also were lower than those in April by about $7.4 million.

Collection reports generally lag about five weeks behind collections.

The June report will be announced in August.

Matej said June numbers may rebound because of events at the convention center.

The complex on International Drive hosted several big shows in June, including the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Girls Junior Volleyball Championship, Infocomm International 2023, and Premiere Orlando 2023 .

Infocomm was a convention for the audio-visual industry.

Premiere Orlando was a gathering of professionals in the beauty industry.

She also pointed out that advance hotel bookings suggest metro Orlando visitor activity will be similar to 2022 through August.

But the convention center, often championed by hoteliers and other leaders as the region’s economic engine, recently lost future shows with organizers blaming Florida’s divisive political climate.

Black engineers, Game of Thrones fans cancel Orlando events over political concerns

In recent weeks, five groups have announced cancellations or plans to gather elsewhere.

“It’s becoming an inhospitable place to be part of any marginalized group,” said Melissa Anelli, CEO of Mischief Management, the company putting on The Con of Thrones, a convention for fans of the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” “They have laws that say you can’t even talk about being gay in school. That is absurd.”

The Con of Thrones, which typically draws 3,000 to 4,000 fans, canceled an August gathering.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com