Orange County tourist tax tumbles again

The average daily room rate, as high as $232 in March, fell to $186, down from $221 in April.
Despite lower metrics, the 6% tax on the cost of a hotel room, a home-sharing rental or other short-term lodging brought in $26.2 million in May, down 6.7% from May 2022 when revenues totaled $28 million.
May collections also were lower than those in April by about $7.4 million.
Collection reports generally lag about five weeks behind collections.
The June report will be announced in August.
Matej said June numbers may rebound because of events at the convention center.
The complex on International Drive hosted several big shows in June, including the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Girls Junior Volleyball Championship, Infocomm International 2023, and Premiere Orlando 2023 .
Infocomm was a convention for the audio-visual industry.
Premiere Orlando was a gathering of professionals in the beauty industry.
She also pointed out that advance hotel bookings suggest metro Orlando visitor activity will be similar to 2022 through August.
But the convention center, often championed by hoteliers and other leaders as the region’s economic engine, recently lost future shows with organizers blaming Florida’s divisive political climate.
In recent weeks, five groups have announced cancellations or plans to gather elsewhere.
“It’s becoming an inhospitable place to be part of any marginalized group,” said Melissa Anelli, CEO of Mischief Management, the company putting on The Con of Thrones, a convention for fans of the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” “They have laws that say you can’t even talk about being gay in school. That is absurd.”
The Con of Thrones, which typically draws 3,000 to 4,000 fans, canceled an August gathering.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments / 0