Orlando Sentinel

Legoland Florida: Monster bash returning for Halloween event

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel,

8 days ago

Legoland Florida has unwrapped some facts about its 2023 Brick or Treat Halloween event, which will again have a Monster Party theme.

Visitors to the Winter Haven theme park can expect an all-new fireworks show for the event, which will be held on Saturdays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29, as well as one Friday (Oct. 6) and three Sundays (Oct. 15, 22 and 29).

Live entertainment will include the V.I.M Dance Party, which is hosted by Lord Vampyre; the Jammin’ Jacks trio with “spooky kooky tunes;” and “The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night,” which features singing, dancing, a mystery and the Lego Plant Monster character.”

Big Disney auction: Joel Magee collection features ride vehicles, rare theme-park items

The event also includes a 4D movie called “The Great Monster Chase,” a disco overlay of the Dragon coaster, character meet-and-greets and trick-or-treating across the attraction.

Brick or Treat activities are included with regular admission to Legoland Florida.

More Halloween events

Other Halloween-related activities at Central Florida theme parks include Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which begins Aug. 12 at Magic Kingdom, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios on Sept. 1, Howl-O-Scream events at both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Sept. 8, followed by that SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular on Sept. 16.

Theme Park Rangers Radar: New Universal shop, Disney ride names, little items in big auction

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com . Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters .

