Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Three Trail Blazers Legends Have Requested A Trade During Their Time In Portland

By Aikansh Chaudhary,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KuPl_0nI7pyXJ00

The Portland Trail Blazers have been blessed with their fair share of star players despite being a small-market team. But the Trail Blazers somehow managed to force their legends to seek a move out of the organization.

Damian Lillard recently demanded a trade after giving 11 years of his career to the Portland Trail Blazers. During his stint with the team, Dame couldn't even play in the NBA Finals, let alone achieve his goal of winning a championship. Anyway, this isn't the first time a superstar talent has requested a trade from the franchise. Prior to Damian Lillard, Bill Walton, and Clyde Drexler went down the same path.

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton was picked as the first overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1974 NBA Draft. Walton made his mark on the team by leading them to the 1977 championship. The legendary center also won the NBA Finals MVP for averaging 18.5 PPG, 19.0 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 3.7 BPG in a 4-2 series over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walton also won the 1978 NBA MVP while donning the jersey of the Trail Blazers. However, after just four seasons, Walton requested a trade away from the franchise. He sat out the 1978-79 NBA season due to a foot injury. Walton was unhappy with how the team handled his injury and ultimately joined the San Diego Clippers in free agency.

The Portland Trail Blazers found another talented star in Clyde Drexler. He was drafted with the 14th overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft. Drexler didn't take long to become a star in the league, earning his first NBA All-Star appearance in his third season.

Drexler led the organization to the 1990 and 1992 NBA Finals, losing both times. After spending 12 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Clyde Drexler ultimately requested a trade to the Houston Rockets in 1995.

As we mentioned earlier, Damian Lillard became the most recent star to request a trade from the Trail Blazers. Dame is currently the franchise leader for points (19,376). Lillard was nothing but loyal to the team for 11 years, but he was tired of not making a deep run in the postseason. Lillard reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019 but was swept by the Golden State Warriors in the series.

Damian Lillard Wants To Join The Miami Heat

According to several reports, Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat . Dame is intrigued by the competitive culture of the franchise. Moreover, the Heat already have two stars–Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the roster.

Adding Lillard to form a Big 3 could be the final piece of the puzzle for the organization to win its first NBA Championship since 2013.

If the Trail Blazers do not trade Lillard to the Heat, it could have a negative impact on future All-Star caliber players seeking a move to the franchise. Keeping that in mind, the Trail Blazers will most likely comply with their cornerstone superstar's request.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Damian Lillard Likes A Tweet Requesting Nike Founder Phil Knight To Buy The Portland Trail Blazers
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James Announces That He Won't Retire: "That Day Is Not Today..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
"No Woman Ever Deserves To Be Hit": Britney Spears Demands Apology After Being "Smacked" By Victor Wembanyama's Guard
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Michael Jordan's Career Could Have Ended On His NBA Debut After A Failed Dunk Attempt: "That Was A Bad Fall."
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Meal Mishap: United Flight Diverted to Chicago as Passenger Causes Major Disturbance Over Meal Choice
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Magic Johnson Got Blown Away By His Popularity Among Young Fans In Italy: "None Of Them Were Even Born When I Was Playing"
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
"I'm Going To His House To Get My Award" - Hakeem Olajuwon Destroyed David Robinson On The Night He Received The 1994 MVP Trophy
Houston, TX1 day ago
Darvin Ham Gets Real On The Challenge Of Coaching LeBron James And Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Gilbert Arenas Thinks Russell Westbrook Deserved $100 To $150 Million In Free Agency With His Stats
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Darvin Ham's Hilarious Reaction To LeBron James' Announcement That He Will Play Next Season For The Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy