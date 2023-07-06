When do you REALLY need to tip? Etiquette expert reveals his dos and don'ts for adding gratuity

But do you really need to tip every time? And is 20 percent still the appropriate benchmark?
Not according to New York etiquette expert Thomas P. Farley who has revealed his top dos and don'ts for adding a gratuity.
Farley - who has been dubbed Mister Manners for his keynote speeches on etiquette - told Dailymail.com: 'If somebody is just turning an iPad screen round to you at the check-out, you are perfectly welcome to not tip.
'The general rule is that somebody stood at a coffee shop counter or behind a check-out screen is being paid minimum wage - so there should be no obligation to tip.
'But that doesn't mean you should not reward good service. If somebody goes above and beyond for you - say you have a local coffee shop and they know your order off by heart - then of course you can show your appreciation for that if you have the means.'
He added that the amount on such orders depends on your own preference - and nobody should feel pressured to click on the pre-established options that a check-out suggests.
'Screens will often give you three choices of something like 18 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent - but there is nothing wrong with clicking 'other amount,' he said.
'A lot of people are made to feel guilty by these screens which often makes them tip - if this is a problem, then just pay cash - most places still have an old-fashioned tip jar.'
