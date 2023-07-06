Nail Artist Demonstrates How To Do a Seamless Water Marble Polish Design

Doing your own nails at home comes with some pros and cons. A pro is you save yourself some money and won't get charged per finger or toe for a design. A con of doing it yourself is that you may not know how to do all of the designs that you want on your nails.

If you're into DIY nail design s, then watch this video to learn how to do a water marble design perfectly.

Nail artist @samrosenails made this design look super simple and easy to do. She clarified within her caption that this won't work with gel polish, only regular polish.

"I start off with a white base and apply liquid latex to the top of my finger ," Samantha said. Liquid latex is often applied as a base coat before applying any nail art or polish to a nail. It's also used to stop nail polish from spilling onto your skin.

For Sam to put it all around her nail seemed to be very smart because it would prevent the marble colors from going anywhere except on her nail.

Next, she wrapped a piece of tape towards the bottom of the latex and poured room temperature bottled water into a glass bowl.

"Work quickly when dropping the polish in, we don't want it to dry," she said, as she let a drop of purple, pink, and blue nail polish drip into the water.

She said that she liked to do three to four rings of each color. To make a pattern in the polish, she said to use any dotting tool or a tooth pick.

Samantha took the tool and created a design before she dipped her finger into the polish.

"Dip your finger in and blow on the water, so the rest of the polish dries and pick up with a q-tip," she said. The color moved onto the nail so seamlessly.

She removed the tape from her nail, which picked up all of the liquid latex she applied. Then, she used a nail brush with nail polish remover on it to remove any excess polish around the nail.

"Wait 10 minutes, then apply quick dry top coat ," she said. This water marble design was super cute and seemed super easy to do yourself. I loved that the design looked like a flower on one of her fingers.

Try this water marble tutorial if you want a new design on your DIY nails.

