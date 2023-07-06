Beyoncé cancels Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour stop due to ‘logistics’

Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh are crazy with frustration after the “Crazy in Love” singer pulled out of one of her previously scheduled tour stops.

Acrisure Stadium took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that the “CUFF IT” singer , 41, had canceled the Pittsburgh leg of her “Renaissance” world tour .

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place,” read the statement from the venue.

The stadium, which is home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, noted that ticket holders will be automatically refunded “at point of purchase.”

At the time of publication, the 32-time Grammy winner had not remarked on the canceled show on Instagram or Twitter.

A long-awaited marker for the Beyhive , the Renaissance tour — celebrating last summer’s album of the same name — marks the Destiny’s Child alum’s first solo outing since 2016.

Demand for the tour, which Beyoncé announced in February and kicked off in Stockholm in the spring, is thought to have contributed to Swedish inflation .

“I wouldn’t ... blame Beyoncé for [the] high inflation print, but her performance and global demand to see her perform in Sweden apparently added a little to it,” Danske Bank economist Michael Grahn told the BBC last month.