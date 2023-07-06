Open in App
Daily News

Beyoncé cancels Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour stop due to ‘logistics’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News,

8 days ago

Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh are crazy with frustration after the “Crazy in Love” singer pulled out of one of her previously scheduled tour stops.

Acrisure Stadium took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that the “CUFF IT” singer , 41, had canceled the Pittsburgh leg of her “Renaissance” world tour .

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place,” read the statement from the venue.

The stadium, which is home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, noted that ticket holders will be automatically refunded “at point of purchase.”

At the time of publication, the 32-time Grammy winner had not remarked on the canceled show on Instagram or Twitter.

A long-awaited marker for the Beyhive , the Renaissance tour — celebrating last summer’s album of the same name — marks the Destiny’s Child alum’s first solo outing since 2016.

Demand for the tour, which Beyoncé announced in February and kicked off in Stockholm in the spring, is thought to have contributed to Swedish inflation .

“I wouldn’t ... blame Beyoncé for [the] high inflation print, but her performance and global demand to see her perform in Sweden apparently added a little to it,” Danske Bank economist Michael Grahn told the BBC last month.

For more stories,Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA18 hours ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy