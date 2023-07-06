Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Suns Free Agents Still Available
By Donnie Druin,
8 days ago
The Phoenix Suns got off to a strong start in free agency at the end of last week, shocking nearly everyone by acquiring top talent despite being up against the luxury tax.
Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu were all outside additions to the team, all providing various amounts of length and shooting for a Suns roster that desperately needed both last season.
Phoenix also retained Josh Okogie and Damion Lee to bring their roster of players to 16 - thus mostly putting a cap on Phoenix's offseason moves although one or two more moves could be made for the right player.
Guys such as Jock Landale and Torrey Craig have found new homes after departing Phoenix in free agency.
As of now, there's five former Suns from last year's roster still on the open market.
The Suns are set to begin their Summer League session in Las Vegas - here's the schedule:
Saturday, July 8: Suns vs Bucks (Cox Pavilion, 6:00 pm local time, NBA TV)
Monday, July 10: Suns vs Heat (Thomas & Mack Center, 3:30 pm local time, NBA TV)
Tuesday, July 11: Suns vs Pelicans (Cox Pavilion, 5:00 pm local time, ESPN 2)
Friday, July 14: Suns vs Jazz (Cox Pavilion, 8:00 pm local time, ESPN 2)
Last game will be July 15 or 16 with date, time, venue and TV TBD
