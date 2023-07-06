Open in App
Inside The Suns

Suns Free Agents Still Available

By Donnie Druin,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRplf_0nI7l2ru00

The Phoenix Suns got off to a strong start in free agency at the end of last week, shocking nearly everyone by acquiring top talent despite being up against the luxury tax.

Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu were all outside additions to the team, all providing various amounts of length and shooting for a Suns roster that desperately needed both last season.

Phoenix also retained Josh Okogie and Damion Lee to bring their roster of players to 16 - thus mostly putting a cap on Phoenix's offseason moves although one or two more moves could be made for the right player.

Guys such as Jock Landale and Torrey Craig have found new homes after departing Phoenix in free agency.

As of now, there's five former Suns from last year's roster still on the open market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qgx65_0nI7l2ru00

T.J. Warren

Warren was an unrestricted free agent heading into the summer. Last season, his contract AAV was $2.6 million. Warren played in 16 games for Phoenix (42 total) and averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and one assist per night on 48.9% shooting.

Warren (almost 30 years old) was initially selected in the first round by Phoenix in the 2014 NBA Draft, where he spent five years with the franchise before being traded to the Indiana Pacers. He recently made his way back at the trade deadline as part of the Brooklyn Nets' trade package that included Kevin Durant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoQgP_0nI7l2ru00

Terrence Ross

Ross entered the summer as an unrestricted free agent. His contract AAV was $918k for last season. Ross played in a total of 63 games (21 in Phoenix) and averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 43% shooting from the field.

Ross (32 years old) joined the Suns back on Feb. 15 after being bought out by the Orlando Magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CghB_0nI7l2ru00

Saben Lee

Lee had a qualifying offer placed on him ahead of free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent heading into the summer. Lee played in 25 games for Phoenix last season and averaged six points. 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 40.5% shooting from the field.

Lee joined Phoenix on a 10-day contract back on Jan. 11, where he eventually was signed to a second before being added on a two-way deal by the Suns on Feb. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvf2F_0nI7l2ru00

Darius Bazley

Bazley did not receive a qualifying offer from Phoenix and thus was made an unrestricted free agent before the process began. Last season, his contract AAV was $2.8 million. Bazley played in seven games for the Suns last season (43 total) and averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 45.4% shooting.

Bazley (23 years old) joined Phoenix in February after he was traded from Oklahoma City in exchange for Dario Saric, a 2029 second-round pick and cash considerations.

The Suns are set to begin their Summer League session in Las Vegas - here's the schedule:

Saturday, July 8: Suns vs Bucks (Cox Pavilion, 6:00 pm local time, NBA TV)

Monday, July 10: Suns vs Heat (Thomas & Mack Center, 3:30 pm local time, NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 11: Suns vs Pelicans (Cox Pavilion, 5:00 pm local time, ESPN 2)

Friday, July 14: Suns vs Jazz (Cox Pavilion, 8:00 pm local time, ESPN 2)

Last game will be July 15 or 16 with date, time, venue and TV TBD

