Colts strike gold in early ESPN mock NFL Draft

By Cole Patterson,

8 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft just a couple of months ago. But, it's never too early to start looking ahead of what the next draft class could bring.

ESPN NFL Draft insider Jordan Reid has wasted no time in doing just that. Reid released his early NFL mock draft . And in that, the Colts come away with a potential franchise player at No. 4 overall.

Indianapolis is rightfully focused on the upcoming 2023 NFL season. But if things play out in the way that Reid's mock drat has it, the Colts would be coming away with a player that would fill a major need at a position that desperately needs a boost.

The Colts had trouble along the offensive line in 2022. Some of that because of injuries, but the overall talent level - or lack thereof- also played a role. Therefore, Reid sends Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu to Indianapolis in the mock.

Many scouts believed Fashanu would've been the first offensive tackle taken in the 2023 draft, but he opted to return to Happy Valley for another season. He is an explosive and well-balanced tackle with the mirror-and-match ability to handle most edge rushers. He's still filling out his frame, but Fashanu has the ideal length and strength to generate movement as a run blocker, too.

As Reid writes, the offensive line will play a major role in just how good the Colts can be. Protecting Richardson and ensuring that Steichen can effectively run his scheme would make Fashanu a top priority on the big board.

A major part of the Colts' outlook hinges on the development of left tackle Bernhard Raimann. If he builds on his solid second half of the 2022 season and takes the next step, Indy could approach this pick differently. But for the time being, the Colts must add more protection for quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Fashanu is a highly athletic lineman with lots of potential. His decision to go back to college for another season could pay off in a big way as he refines his technique and develops his craft even further.

It's worth noting that Colts legacy Marvin Harrison Jr. was actually selected two picks ahead of the Colts. Of course, if the team is picking that high again, that likely means that the offensive line did not enjoy a bounce back season. Therefore, Fashanu might be the best pick that Indianapolis could make for Richardson.

Featured image via Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

