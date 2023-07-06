Open in App
Billie Eilish to Release Song for ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack, ‘What Was I Made For?’

By Jem Aswad,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnCyk_0nI7gh1n00

Philippines Weighs Decision on 'Barbie' Movie Over Disputed Map Scene


Billie Eilish announced on Thursday that next week she will be dropping a song for the forthcoming soundtrack to the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring “Barbie” film.


In the all-caps post, she wrote: “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 🧸🎀🩰💗“What Was I Made For?” COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! 🙈🥰 WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB💐👀🌸🥹🫧💞 @FINNEAS .”


The 17-track “Barbie the Album” arrives on July 21, and the tracklist was announced late last month with two “TBDs,” one of which is now confirmed to be the Eilish track. It features a star-studded lineup of performers who, thus far, all seem to be performing Barbie-themed songs written specifically for the film. Artists include Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle and Fifty Fifty FIFTY feat. Kali.  Gosling also also joins the roster of soundtrack artists with an original song performed as his character, Ken. Judging by its title, the Eilish song continues the Barbie lyrical theme.


The album’s tracklist (with a guess at the Eilish track’s placement) follows below:

  1. Lizzo – Pink
  2. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
  3. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)
  4. Charli XCX – Speed Drive
  5. Karol G – Watati (feat. Aldo Ranks)
  6. Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
  7. Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World
  8. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
  9. Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie
  10. Haim – Home
  11. TBA
  12. The Kid Laroi – Forever & Again
  13. Khalid – Silver Platter
  14. PinkPantheress – Angel
  15. Gayle – butterflies
  16. Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter
  17. FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)

Greta Gerwig Said 'Oh, God No!' When Asked If 'Barbie' Should Use CGI for Actors' Arched Feet: 'That's Terrifying. That's a Nightmare'

