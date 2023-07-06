Drew McIntyre on his WWE status: ‘The future doesn’t matter’

Despite his WWE status being in question in the months following WrestleMania due to his health and contract, Drew McIntyre made his highly anticipated return to confront Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. This rare, genuine shock of a comeback took everyone by surprise as it wasn’t teased or leaked previously, enhancing the moment in front of the O2 Arena crowd.

On the July 5 episode of WWE’s The Bump , McIntyre apologized to everyone for his absence and addressed the rumors by saying that the only thing that matters is the present, and that he is back (h/t Fightful for transcription).

“I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me, unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you’re heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre’s there, you know you’re gonna get 110%, and finally, I’m chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let’s make that happen finally.”

McIntyre is here now, but Fightful Select (subscription required but recommended) previously reported that his contract will expire in early 2024. As of Money in the Bank, he did not sign a new WWE contract, so his long-term status remains in question.

In the interim, McIntyre is present for what appears to be a feud with Gunther slated for SummerSlam in Detroit. Ford Field is a massive venue for a noteworthy feud for a title that has been boosted throughout Gunther’s tenure. So, the Scotsman’s creative plans feel major, and he is penciled in for a match that should be one of the card’s most impressive.