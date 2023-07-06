Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew McIntyre on his WWE status: ‘The future doesn’t matter’

By Rob Wolkenbrod,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxUh6_0nI7gRr300

Despite his WWE status being in question in the months following WrestleMania due to his health and contract, Drew McIntyre made his highly anticipated return to confront Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. This rare, genuine shock of a comeback took everyone by surprise as it wasn’t teased or leaked previously, enhancing the moment in front of the O2 Arena crowd.

On the July 5 episode of WWE’s The Bump , McIntyre apologized to everyone for his absence and addressed the rumors by saying that the only thing that matters is the present, and that he is back (h/t Fightful for transcription).

“I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me, unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you’re heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre’s there, you know you’re gonna get 110%, and finally, I’m chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let’s make that happen finally.”

McIntyre is here now, but Fightful Select (subscription required but recommended) previously reported that his contract will expire in early 2024. As of Money in the Bank, he did not sign a new WWE contract, so his long-term status remains in question.

In the interim, McIntyre is present for what appears to be a feud with Gunther slated for SummerSlam in Detroit. Ford Field is a massive venue for a noteworthy feud for a title that has been boosted throughout Gunther’s tenure. So, the Scotsman’s creative plans feel major, and he is penciled in for a match that should be one of the card’s most impressive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top 20 cornerbacks Justin Jefferson will face in 2023
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
UFC on ESPN 49 video: Holly Holm, Mayra Bueno Silva make weight in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Video caught Patrick Mahomes admitting he thinks the Bengals are better than the Bills on Netflix's Quarterback
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
LSU pitcher commit Jake Brown reportedly won't sign with Rangers, plans to enroll in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
The best outfits from an elegant 2023 ESPYs red carpet, including Patrick Mahomes' sharp suit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Adcock goes in 13th round to Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names his top 8 schools
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
CU assistant trainer Lauren Askevold gives update on Deion Sanders post-surgery: ‘He has 100% less pain’
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
PODCAST: What has happened with the Bears this offseason?
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Razorbacks expecting good news later with two recruits
Fayetteville, AR7 hours ago
Miami (Fla.) gets surprise commitment from 5-star WR Joshisa Trader
Miami, FL3 hours ago
Titans camp preview at TE: Locks, competitions, prediction
Nashville, TN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy